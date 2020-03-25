Exclusive: Manchester City contact elderly and disabled season ticket holders to offer support

Manchester City have been in the process of reaching out to their elderly and disabled season ticket holders, offering their full support and assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the United Kingdom.

With British government guidelines on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus strengthening in recent days, many football clubs have increased their participation in aiding supporters through a very difficult period for many groups of society.

Recently, 'Everton in the community' made contact with elderly members of the community to arrange access to emergency food parcels due to the coronavirus crisis, while also ensuring the most vulnerable supporters were okay.

City Xtra now understand that Manchester City have followed suit and have been contacting elderly and disabled season ticket holders asking how they were managing throughout the crisis, and if they needed help.

Manchester City have also been informing said supporters that, should they be needing any help, the club is willing to 'assist' throughout the pandemic. One season ticket holder directly contacted by the club recently described the gesture as "really nice” and “very thoughtful”.

This is just the latest heartwarming move from the club in recent days, with the Premier League champions donating large quantities of food to local food banks, partnering with Manchester United to help food banks in Greater Manchester meet increased demand from vulnerable people, as well as paying their match day casual staff for the remainder of the season.

