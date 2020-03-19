The Premier League set to meet today - delayed restart date to be discussed

The Premier League will come together today to discuss the completion of the season and its current restart date, according to the Telegraph.

A number of clubs now expect the PL to push back the initial restart date of April 4, given that the COVID-19 crisis currently shows no signs of abating across the UK. With a number of training grounds still on lockdown, it appears unlikely that the current plan will be feasible.

Despite these discussions taking place, no decision on how to complete the season is expected at this stage either. Instead, talks on Thursday are likely to lead to nothing more than a broad commitment from all 20 clubs to try and complete the season before June 30.

The practicalities of how exactly this date will be met remain unclear. As of now, the main proposal appears to be for matches to be played in two to three stadiums in one part of the country, with players then to be housed in nearby hotels.

However, this plan has reportedly received a lukewarm response and seems unlikely to be ratified by those present at Thursday's meeting.

With clubs like Manchester City already facing a backlog of fixtures, it seems vital that a compromise is reached at some point in the near future.

