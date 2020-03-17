Update on Man City training plans amid coronavirus crisis

With the football calendar thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester City have told all playing staff to follow individual training plans at home for the rest of the week, reports Daily Mail journalist Jack Gaughan.

City are treating the situation in a fluid manner, and will assess it week-by-week. Since last Friday, players have been ordered to stay away from the training ground and follow individually tailored plans at home instead.

The Premier League is scheduled to return on 4 April, although it appears all but certain that resuming fixtures so soon will prove untenable. As such, it is likely that Manchester City's players will be told to remain away from the training ground for longer than just the present week.

However, there a number of teams who are still training as usual, in spite of the health risks and uncertainty surrounding future fixtures. These are: Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Leicester City, Norwich, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Wolves.

