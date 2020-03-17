City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Update on Man City training plans amid coronavirus crisis

markgough96

With the football calendar thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester City have told all playing staff to follow individual training plans at home for the rest of the week, reports Daily Mail journalist Jack Gaughan. 

City are treating the situation in a fluid manner, and will assess it week-by-week. Since last Friday, players have been ordered to stay away from the training ground and follow individually tailored plans at home instead. 

The Premier League is scheduled to return on 4 April, although it appears all but certain that resuming fixtures so soon will prove untenable. As such, it is likely that Manchester City's players will be told to remain away from the training ground for longer than just the present week.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-training

However, there a number of teams who are still training as usual, in spite of the health risks and uncertainty surrounding future fixtures. These are: Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Leicester City, Norwich, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Wolves.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'close' to completing takeover of French club

The CFG are close to adding Ligue 2 club AS Nancy to the roster of sides in their group, according to reports in France.

Nathan Allen

Angeliño opens up on his Manchester City future

Manchester City loanee Angeliño opens up on his future at Manchester City; as well as what Pep Guardiola said to him, prior to his departure for Germany.

Harry Winters

Man City posing a ‘great danger’ to Barcelona’s Lautaro Martínez deal

Manchester City reportedly pose ‘great danger’ to Barcelona over their attempts to bring Lautaro Martínez to the Camp Nou.

Alex Farrell

Man City forward will be 'allowed' to join PSG 'for the right price'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez will be allowed to join French side PSG, should the player wish to leave, report Goal.

markgough96

FA Cup threatened by coronavirus chaos - decision expected next month

The Emirates FA Cup is under threat following the chaos caused by COVID-19 in the UK, as governing bodies look to complete the domestic Premier League season before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Nathan Allen

Clubs to be permitted temporary contract extensions for players following coronavirus disruption

Clubs are set to be permitted to hand out temporary contract extension for players whose current deals expire this summer, ahead of months of severe disruption as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Harry Winters

Man City using Premier League shutdown to fast-forward two contract negotiations

Manchester City are reportedly using the current Premier League shutdown to speed up contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, as reported by the Sun.

Alex Farrell

Premier League considering shortened 2020/21 season to finish current campaign

Premier League bosses are considering the possibility of shortening the 2020/21 domestic campaign, in an attempt to complete the current season between July and September.

Alex Farrell

Fenerbahce starlet attracting interest from Man City, Man United, Barcelona and Inter Milan

Fenerbahce teenager Omer Beyaz is a potential target for a host of elite European sides - including Manchester City, United, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan.

markgough96

Juventus consider move for Man City forward as alternative to Tottenham star Harry Kane

Italian media outlet Tuttosport say Juventus are at the front of the queue to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane - but Gabriel Jesus is their back-up option.

markgough96