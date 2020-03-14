What's next for the Premier League?

On Friday, the Premier League finally reconciled itself to reality and took the decision to suspend all league activity until 4th April due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the globe. This is only a provisional date. Common sense and medical guidance suggest that it is incredibly unrealistic to see Premier League action resume on that date.

If that is to be the case, which is almost certain, this seriously throws into doubt the ability of the Premier League to ensure that all fixtures are fulfilled before the start of next season is scheduled. Thus, the authorities will have to decide how to negotiate the prospect of concluding a season prematurely.

What are the options?

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League has considered only two different options at present. These are ending the season using the most recent standings as final, or voiding the season entirely. The alternative idea of play-offs to decide positions is not said to be under consideration.

If the season was ended using the most recent standings, that means present league positions would determine who was declared champions and who was relegated.

If the season was voided, that means nobody would be declared champions, nobody would be relegated.

However, who qualifies for European football will likely have to be resolved separately. Presumably, it would be a decision ultimately taken by UEFA independent of the Premier League’s solution.

What action is the Premier League most likely to take?

From a legal perspective, it would seem logical to suggest that the least problematic solution would be to void the season – pretend it never happened, essentially, and restart it with the same teams. That’s because with a myriad of permutations still mathematically possible, ranging from City winning the league to Southampton finishing in the top four, and so much money at stake, any resolution based on present standings will be contested.

This is the approach that the Bundesliga are rumoured to be considering, with the addition that the top four sides in Bundesliga II would be promoted and an expanded league would take place solely for the 2020/21 season. Nevertheless, whatever option is decided upon, the Premier League will almost certainly be preparing to face legal challenges from aggrieved clubs.

Who gets to play in the Europa League and Champions League?

This is probably going to be the most difficult issue to resolve. That is because each league may take its own approach to resolving the cancellations caused by the virus. For instance, Serie A may choose to use the most recent standings as final. That would mean Juventus were declared champions, and Inter Milan, Lazio and Atalanta joined them in the Champions League.

But, let’s say the Premier League voids this season. That means last season’s top four would all re-qualify for the 2020/21 Champions League. Legally, that would be a minefield: it’s hard to see UEFA letting teams qualify based on league table positions from two different seasons; in this example, Premier League teams from 2018/19 standings and Serie A sides from 2019/20 standings.

UEFA may decide to leave it to the discretion of the authorities of each league to decide who gets to play in its competitions, but it’s nigh on impossible to imagine UEFA adopting such a laissez-faire approach to the matter. This is a question that is therefore impossible to answer at present, and one UEFA will be praying that they can avoid making.

Do we have a precedent for this situation?

Not really. In 1939, the outbreak of World War II meant that the English Football League had to end the season prematurely. The decision was a simple one: to void the league. However, with only three games played, it was a far easier option.

Additionally, the need to focus on the threat of the Third Reich sharpened focus more than the coronavirus pandemic will. Whereas in 1939 clubs accepted that the gravity of the situation superseded all other concerns, it is unlikely Liverpool, for example, will take a decision that deprives them of the league title and subsequent prize money without a fight.

Looking abroad for guidance, the most recent examples both happened in Egypt where both the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons had to be cancelled more than mid-way through owing to domestic unrest. The decision taken there was to void both seasons and restart the following year with the same teams, and no official champion.

How much say will the clubs get?

The Premier League rulebook does not address what happens in the scenario of a season forced to end prematurely. At present, the rules stipulate that a majority of fourteen clubs are needed to create or amend the rulebook. This suggests that any decision regards how the Premier League approaches resolving this season would require the consent of at least fourteen clubs.

It is not impossible to imagine the league finding a solution that can harbour the support of fourteen sides, but it is almost impossible to imagine a solution that all twenty teams agree to. Therefore, legal challenges from the teams that would lose out in any decision are probably unavoidable – not to mention the teams in the Championship, such as Leeds United and Fulham depending on the decision, who may want to contest the Premier League’s solution.

What about player’s contracts and players on loan?

This is another matter that is going to be a legal ordeal. Player’s contracts are based on the calendar, not the official completion of a competition. Therefore, the likes of David Silva and Claudio Bravo will be set to leave City on 30 June, upon the expiration of their contracts with the club.

But what if the league resumes after that date, be that behind closed doors or in front of fans? Will Silva and Bravo be allowed to temporarily extend their deals to remain part of the squad? Will Angeliño be allowed to play if he returns from his loan with RB Leipzig?

Football.london say that agents have contacted them and made their thoughts clear. Simply, the situation will be a ‘nightmare’. Legally, if a player’s contract ends on 30 June, the clubs and the league would have no power to compel that player to extend his stay beyond that date in order to finish the season.

This may prove key in determining how the season is resolved. Football.london point out that Chelsea’s front-three of Willian, Giroud and Pedro that started in the club’s 4-0 defeat of Everton recently are all out of contract in the summer. It is implausible that the Premier League could make Chelsea, battling for a top-four spot, finish the season with such a diminished squad.

As this would then raise serious questions about the integrity of the competition if teams have to fulfil fixtures without players available who they had originally registered as part of their squad, and with no opportunity to replace them, this again points towards voiding the season as the most sensible decision.

Conclusion?

To conclude, the obvious answer is we will have to wait and see. However, we can make an educated guess that the most probable course of action should the league be unable to resume and conclude before the summer is for this season to be voided. A solution that uses the present league standings as final would be the most open to legal challenge, and the issue of player’s contracts and loan deals makes concluding the season after June 30 virtually out of the question.

Therefore, who would be the ultimate victors of the 2019-20 season? Manchester City, of course. The only domestic competition already decided and which cannot be denied is the Carabao Cup. The most successful team in England would once again be Pep Guardiola’s men. What an unexpected turn of events that would be.

