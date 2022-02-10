Manchester City Could 'Soon' Have a Partner Club in Brazil With CFG 'Approaching' Side

Manchester City could 'soon' have a partner club in Brazil, with the City Football Group 'approaching' Bahia FC.

The City Football Group has risen to become one of the most powerful sporting organisations in world football.

Widely known as the CFG, the football group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

Spearheaded by Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano, they also have stakes in academies, technical support and marketing companies all around the world, with their ambition to increase involvement in football on and off the field.

The latest saga in their story has been summarised by Sport Witness in a mammoth report.

Brazil is seemingly the next country of interest for potential investors, with legendary striker Ronaldo buying Cruzeiro and Crystal Palace's owner taking over at Botafogo.

Now, emerging reports in Brazilian media seem to claim the City Football Group are interested in buying Bahia FC.

According to local journalist Marcio Martins, the CFG are in 'advanced negotiations' for the purchase with other clubs ruled out of the race.

Bahia Notícias have furthered that report by claiming three major sporting organisations 'approached' them with potential takeover bids, but the CFG's was seen as the most lucrative.

However, in a club statement, Bahia have denied any offer has been made.

In full, they said: “Bahia informs that it has not received any proposal from any group with the objective of forming SAF or any other type of partnership.”

Whether the CFG are interested remains to be seen, however, it would not be unusual for the organisation to add yet another powerful country to their elite portfolio.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra