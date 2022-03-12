Skip to main content

Manchester City Could Turn to Mauricio Pochettino THIS SUMMER in the Event of Champions League Glory

A new claim from England has suggested that Manchester City could turn to Mauricio Pochettino this summer, should the Etihad club secure Champions League success and Pep Guardiola departs on the ultimate high.

Pep Guardiola's reign at Manchester City has been one for the record books.

Since the former Barcelona boss' arrival at the club in the summer of 2016, the Catalan manager has racked up a staggering trophy haul of three Premier League titles, four League Cup triumphs, and one FA Cup. 

Yet, as the 51-year-old sees his sixth season as Manchester City boss begin to wind down, much has been made about his future plans.

Pep Guardiola's current contract with the Etihad club is set to expire in the summer of 2023, however some whispers have suggested that he could be tempted into signing an extension, to commit himself to almost a decade at the helm of the club.

Despite all of that, the club will have to prepare for what comes next if, and when Pep Guardiola ultimately decides to leave the club in search of his next immediate coaching challenge, or a short break from the intensity of the game. 

imago1010484214h

According to the information of The Sun, Pep Guardiola may be tempted to 'ride off into the sunset' if he wins the UEFA Champions League with the Premier League club this season.

imago1010453939h

Should Pep Guardiola decide to exit the club upon securing the Champions League title, Manchester City could - according to The Sun - turn their attention to Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino as a potential successor. 

imago1009892770h

While Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked to the Manchester United job in recent years, his future could be determined by when he leaves PSG. The Old Trafford club will likely look to secure their new long-term manager this summer, and the Argentine may not yet be available. 

However, with PSG's recent defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, rumours have started to spread about Mauricio Pochettino's potential departure from the Paris-based club. 

Many pieces will still have to fall into place, but a potential battle for Pochettino's signature between the two Manchester clubs could well be on the horizon. 

