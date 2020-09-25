Manchester City Council approve plans for huge Etihad Campus expansion

Manchester City Council have approved the planning permission for a large concert venue to be built next to the Etihad Stadium. The development would further expand the City Football Group’s presence in East Manchester, according to Chris Slater of the MEN.

The venue is expected to have a capacity of over 23,000, making it the largest indoor music venue in the UK, overtaking the current largest - the Manchester Arena located in the city centre. Plans were submitted for construction in 2019, however they were halted due to the project expecting to bring losses for the neighbouring venue in central Manchester.

It is expected that the new Etihad-based will have the capability of hosting both concerts and sporting events – with the likes of ice hockey, basketball, tennis, boxing and martial arts being displayed. The venue is expected to cost around £350 million, and will create over 3,000 jobs throughout its construction.

