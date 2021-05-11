Manchester City crowned Premier League Champions after Manchester United defeat

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League Champions, after Leicester City's victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday night meant it is now mathematically impossible for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side to win the top-flight title.

Pep Guardiola has now secured his third Premier League title in just four seasons, after goals from Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu over at Old Trafford meant the maximum points total Manchester United can now reach is 79 points - while Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon maintained their tally at 80 points.

Manchester City had ultimately got over the line at Crystal Palace a week ago, when goals in very quick succession from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres at Selhurst Park secured the victory, despite a very end-to-end and in some parts frustrating first-half for the Blues.

The Premier League title has become Pep Guardiola's second trophy of the current campaign, adding to the League Cup trophy secured at Wembley Stadium last weekend, where a late Aymeric Laporte header denied Ryan Mason and Tottenham their first trophy in over a decade.

Since his arrival in the summer of 2016, Pep Guardiola has now amassed a total of 10 trophies at Manchester City, with the 2020/21 Premier League crown adding to two previous top-flight crowns, an FA Cup, four League Cups, and two Community Shields.

Overall, since his first days in management at Barcelona B in the early 2000s, Pep Guardiola has now secured 32 trophies across the four club sides he has managed. But for this season, the pursuit of silverware is not quite over for the Catalan boss, and knowing his constant drive for success, the side certainly will not be easing in the final few weeks.

Next up for Manchester City is a Friday night away trip to St James' Park, which will be Pep Guardiola's first game as league champions for the season.

Manchester City will be looking to maintain a level of high form and confidence, as May 29th edges closer, where the Premier League champions will take on Chelsea in the Champions League final.

