Official: Manchester City Youngster Darko Gyabi Signs For Leeds United

Young Manchester City midfielder Darko Gyabi has joined Leeds United in a permanent deal. The transfer follows the signing of Kalvin Phillips who headed in the opposite direction.

Gyabi's transfer to Leeds had been rumoured for a number of weeks, alongside rumours of Phillips' departure. However, despite both players heading in opposite directions it appears City have gained a sizeable fee for the midfielder, rather than letting him leave for free as a sweetener in the Phillips deal.

The Athletic have stated that the fee for Gyabi is believed to be around £5million. A substantial fee for an 18-year-old who is yet to play a first team game.

The cityzens will be glad to have made a profit on the youngster, given the high price they paid for him four years ago. The sky blues splashed out £300,000 on the then 14 year old in 2018, signing him from Millwall.

The midfielder impressed in City's under-18 side in the 2020/21 season, providing 10 goal contributions in 17 games. This meant Gyabi was promoted to the Premier League 2 squad this season, however he played less minutes due to City having the likes of Romeo Lavia and James McAtee already playing in midfield.

Gyabi's chances of breaking into the first team seemed slim, given the wealth of talent in midfield in City's first and youth teams. A transfer away, especially for such a high fee (for somebody of his experience) seems like a beneficial move for both player and club .

