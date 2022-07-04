Skip to main content

Official: Manchester City Youngster Darko Gyabi Signs For Leeds United

Young Manchester City midfielder Darko Gyabi has joined Leeds United in a permanent deal. The transfer follows the signing of Kalvin Phillips who headed in the opposite direction. 

Gyabi's transfer to Leeds had been rumoured for a number of weeks, alongside rumours of Phillips' departure. However, despite both players heading in opposite directions it appears City have gained a sizeable fee for the midfielder, rather than letting him leave for free as a sweetener in the Phillips deal. 

Gyabi_1

The Athletic have stated that the fee for Gyabi is believed to be around £5million. A substantial fee for an 18-year-old who is yet to play a first team game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The cityzens will be glad to have made a profit on the youngster, given the high price they paid for him four years ago. The sky blues splashed out £300,000 on the then 14 year old in 2018, signing him from Millwall. 

The midfielder impressed in City's under-18 side in the 2020/21 season, providing 10 goal contributions in 17 games. This meant Gyabi was promoted to the Premier League 2 squad this season, however he played less minutes due to City having the likes of Romeo Lavia and James McAtee already playing in midfield. 

Gyabi's chances of breaking into the first team seemed slim, given the wealth of talent in midfield in City's first and youth teams. A transfer away, especially for such a high fee (for somebody of his experience) seems like a beneficial move for both player and club . 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Tommy Doyle for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Tommy Doyle Joins Championship Side Sheffield United On Season-Long Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips' first interview as a Manchester City player
Features/Opinions

Kalvin Phillips Tells ManCity.com: City Move Can Take My Game to a New Level

By Matt Skinner3 hours ago
Serge Gnabry in action for Germany
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Send Scouts To Watch Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry Amid Rumors

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Kalvin Phillips From Leeds United

By Matt Skinner9 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
News

Report: Gabriel Jesus' Transfer From Manchester City to Arsenal Confirmed

By Matt Skinner10 hours ago
imago1012079725h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester Rivals Set to Battel Over Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry

By Matt Skinner11 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Need To Sell Before They Can Agree A Deal For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Report: Winger Riyad Mahrez Awaiting For Manchester City Contract Proposal

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago