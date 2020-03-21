Former Man City striker reveals which present player is a 'playful guy' in spite of quiet persona

Former Manchester City strike Jô has revealed that David Silva 'enjoyed drinking beer' and is a 'playful guy' in spite of his shy persona, in comments made to ESPN Brazil as relayed by Sport Witness.

Jô played for City between 2008 and 2011, after arriving for a then club-record fee of £19m from Russia side CSKA Moscow. The Brazilian forward was part of the squad for the 2010/11 season, which was Silva's debut year in England.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Jô explained that “Every month there was a party for coaching staff and players. [Silva] was a guy who enjoyed drinking beer and let go. How can [Silva] in training and games be so calm, but at the party he kept talking and making fun...”.

“To everyone he appears to be a very shy guy, who doesn’t talk much, but he’s a playful guy. On a daily basis he liked to cheer up, make fun and talk", Jô said to ESPN Brazil.

These comments will come as a surprise to some, as Silva's introvert personality does not make him the first player to spring to mind when thinking which City player would most enjoy to party.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the question of where Silva will enjoy drinking beer next season remains up in the air. He has been linked with Spanish sides Valencia and Las Palmas in recent days, while Italian giants AC Milan have also emerged as a potential destination for the City captain.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra