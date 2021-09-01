Man City Defender Benjamin Mendy Denied Bail In New Hearing

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has been denied bail in a new behind-closed-doors hearing, after the 27-year-old was charged with four counts of rape last week.

City announced in a statement last week that Mendy had been suspended pending an investigation, after the French full-back was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by Cheshire Police.

The defender, who was part of France's 2018 World Cup winning squad, appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody at HMP Altcourse, after he was denied bail.

The Manchester Evening News report that Mendy, whose lawyer Christopher Stables says his client "strenuously denied" allegations of rape and sexual assault, is yet to formally enter into a plea and is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on September 10th.

Mendy, who has won three Premier League titles since joining Manchester City in 2017, faces charges relating to alleged incidents in October 2020, January 2021 and August 2021, according to the BBC.

On Monday, a new bail application was refused by Judge Steven Everett at a behind closed door hearing at Chester Crown Court.

Last week, a statement from the Cheshire Constabulary said, "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault."

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault."

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021."

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August."

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial."

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra