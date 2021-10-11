Man City Defender Benjamin Mendy Refused Bail at Chester Crown Court

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been refused bail by a judge, at a bail application hearing at Chester Crown Court this morning.

Mendy will go on trial early in 2022, with a date of January 24 set, after being accused of the rape of two women and the sexual assault of a third alleged victim.

The 27 year-old is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

At a 45-minute hearing at Chester Crown Court on September 10th, Benjamin Mendy spoke only to confirm his name, with the charges not put to him and no pleas entered - with the hearing dealing predominantly with administrative matters.

A further hearing will be held on November 15.

As per the Evening Standard, Benjamin Mendy has made two previous bail applications, which have been refused.

Mendy has been in custody for the last seven weeks since his arrest in late August, and is on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.

