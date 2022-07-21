Manchester City Defender Joao Cancelo Shares Ambitions For Next Season

Joao Cancelo has arguably been the best left-back in the Premier League over the last two seasons and the Portugal international is targeting yet another successful season, both individually and collectively with his club.

The 28-year-old was in fine form last season, providing seven assists and one goal in the Premier League as City secured the title. Most impressively, the full-back seemed impervious to Pep Guardiola's rotation.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Cancelo missed only two games for City all season, starting 36 games last Premier League campaign. Although he may see a slight decrease in his playing time this season if City manage to sign long-term target Marc Cucurella.

The Portugal star was named in the PFA Premier League Team of The Year last season for the second consecutive year and is hoping to do the same again this campaign, but is aware these individual honours usually come as a by-product of collective success.

Speaking to Manchester City's official website, Cancelo said: “I try to improve myself every year. The last two years I was in the PFA Team of the Year. I want to keep that going.

“I think that only with the help of my teammates, only if we win titles and if we have a good championship on a collective level, we have a better chance of being individually in the Team of the Year.

“That is why I think we must win titles collectively.

“The most important thing is the team. Only then the individual awards arrive."

As Cancelo says, the priority for any player is the success of the club and the defender is desperate for City to retain the Premier League title once again. Speaking on the duty he and his teammates have to win the league, he said: “Obviously, now we have an extra responsibility because we must keep this title, which is the Premier League.

“In the last five years we have won four of them. I think the expectations are upon us. I think that is good for the responsibility that we must have.”

Cancelo's words will fill City fans with confidence heading into the new season, as he doesn't seem phased by the challenge that lies ahead. If Cancelo and his teammates maintain their high standards from last season, then it's hard to see any other outcome than the Sky Blues retaining their title, especially with the additions of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips to the squad.

