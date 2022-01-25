Skip to main content

Manchester City Defender Substituted With Injury During Premier League 2 Clash Against Chelsea

Manchester City's talented young left-back Joshua Wilson-Esbrand sustained an injury during the under-23s' clash against Chelsea in Premier League 2 action this week.

Despite Joshua Wilson-Esbrand making just one appearance so far this season for Manchester City's first-team squad, the promising young left-back is held in high regard by the majority of the club's fanbase.

This admiration comes as a result of his impressive debut against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, where the Englishman registered a fine assist for Riyad Mahrez during the contest.

However, it doesn’t make for great viewing to see a sudden halt to the 19-year old’s brilliant progress. This is due to confirmation of an injury suffered by Wilson-Esbrand in the 16th minute of City under-23s' recent Premier League 2 win against Chelsea.

Making 14 appearances out of 18 matches for the first-placed Under-23 side, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand is certainly a crucial part of a team that looks on course to defend their crown this season.

Read More

It is a testament to the youngster’s talent that despite just making one appearance for the club’s senior team, it was reported earlier this month that Championship side Swansea were sniffing around for a potential January loan switch.

While Manchester City have been linked with potential moves for left-backs such as AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, Bologna’s Aaron Hickey and Athletico Paranese’s Abner Vinicius, Wilson-Esbrand could potentially contend for a place in the first-team if such transfers do not come to fruition in the near future.

Despite the host of gems produced by Manchester City’s academy, Pep Guardiola only gives chances to those that he deems to have the potential to play first-team football for the club, and Wilson-Esbrand’s Carabao Cup start is proof of the faith in his ability.

While an injury may have stopped the youngster in his tracks momentarily, there is no doubting that Josh Wilson-Esbrand has a big future ahead of him in the professional game.

imago1007043148h
