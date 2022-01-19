Manchester City Defender Expecting to Sign New Contract in 'Nearest Future' - Sources Deny Contact From Potential Suitor

Sources close to Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko have rubbished claims of a possible interest from La Liga, according to a new report, while also rising the potential for an imminent contract extension.

Speculation around the Ukrainian left-back's future at the Etihad Stadium has always painted an uncertain picture, almost ever since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2016 from FC Ufa.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with potential moves to the likes of Newcastle United and Genoa in recent months, while earlier on in his career at Manchester City, was the subject of interest from fellow Wolves.

Real Betis are the most recent club that are claimed to have ‘asked’ Manchester City about the 25-year old’s ‘general situation’, in order to pull off a possible January swoop in the form of a loan move.

However, as per a new report by Ukrainian football-based platform vZbirna, translated and relayed by Zorya Londonsk, sources close to the Manchester City player have stated that there has been ‘no approach’ by the Spanish side.

In fact, and in a more positive development from the viewpoint of admirers of Zinchenko, it has been claimed that the defender is ‘expected’ to sign a new deal with Manchester City in the ‘nearest future’, extending his six-year association with the club.

While the Ukrainian international was signed from Russian outfit FC Ufa as a central midfielder, he has since been converted into a left-back under Pep Guardiola, going on to play a key part in the club’s enviable trophy haul.

Despite Joao Cancelo’s sublime vein of form resulting in a reduced amount of playing time for Zinchenko this season, he remains one of the club’s most versatile assets, operating in two different positions.

With the possibility of an unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a string of injuries within the squad, the last thing Manchester City are expected to do is let go of such a pivotal player like the Ukrainian.

The news of a potential new contract is sure to delight the Manchester City faithful, who have grown to fall in love with a player who never fails to put his all on the line for the shirt.

