Manchester City Defender Set for Spain Transfer This Month

Manchester City youngster Oscar Tarensi is set to join City Football Group owned side Girona this month, according to an emerging report from Spain this week.

Manchester City's youth academy is beginning to produce the kind of results that were intended when the Abu Dhabi United group invested heavily in the set-up after the take over of the club in 2008.

With former youth players like Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer already proving their worth in Pep Guardiola's first team, or the club's ability to pick up piles of cash off of future sales of youth players - such as Jadon Sancho, the system will currently be viewed as a roaring success by those within the club.

Yet another youngster appears set to take the next step in his development, as 19-year-old left-back Oscar Tarensi is set to head to City Football Group affiliate club Girona in the Spanish second tier, according to information from Mundo Deportivo's Nil Solá.

At present, it is currently not specified whether the deal will be of a permanent nature, although the more realistic possibility is that Tarensi will head to Girona on a temporary deal - likely to be until the end of the season.

Tarensi has made 20 appearances in the youth ranks at the Etihad Stadium since joining the Premier League club from Espanyol in 2019.

However, after failing to make his mark in Premier League 2 - the youth system's elite level, Tarensi will look to reignite his development in Spain with fellow Manchester City loanees Pablo Moreno, Nahuel Bustos and others.

The Catalan club find themselves in the midst of a promotion battle this season, as they look to make their way back to La Liga for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra