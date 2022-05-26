Skip to main content

Manchester City Defender Releases Statement Revealing Injury Concerns

Aymeric Laporte has confirmed his absence from Spain's upcoming Nations League matches in a statement via social media, after picking up a knee injury.

While the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and Rodri have been hailed for their excellent personal campaigns, Aymeric Laporte has been one of the underrated success stories of Manchester City’s 2021/22 season.

The Spanish international reclaimed his spot in City’s back four after being out-of-favor for a majority of the last term - becoming Ruben Dias’ go-to centre-back partner.

He started a staggering 33 out of 38 games, as Pep Guardiola’s side went on to retain the Premier League title.

imago1011945092h

While the elegant defender’s pedigree is unquestionable, the fact that the 27-year-old powered through injury and fitness issues to always be available highlights just how much of an unsung hero he has been.

imago1012189479h

As a result, it comes as no surprise that Laporte has had to withdraw from Spain’s upcoming Nations League fixtures due to suffering a knee injury, with the four-time Premier League champion confirming his absence in a statement via social media.

imago1011898124h

In full, Laporte said: “Hello everyone. As you may have read, unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend the National team next games, because of the injury I picked up against Wolves that will need further treatment. 

"I have been uncomfortable with my knee since then, but I wanted to help the team to the end and I am glad I did so.

Laporte continued, "Now that the season is over, I will follow the medical process and start rehab to get back to full fitness quickly. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We have another very exciting season ahead of us with big goals to achieve. Thanks for the messages and support, see you on the pitch, Ayme.”

While Laporte’s instrumental presence will be missed sorely by the Spanish side, City will be hoping one of their most key players recovers after what was one of the most gruelling seasons of his career.

However, from a City perspective, Laporte's bravery has been hugely admirable. Despite injuring his knee against Wolves, the defender has continued to play 180 intense minutes in two crucial Premer League games. 

His persistence has paid off, and a fourth Premier League winners medal was well and truly deserved. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Cucurella 3
News

Marc Cucurella Hints at Interest in Making Manchester City Transfer This Summer

By Freddie Pye16 hours ago
GJ x JG PL 1
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Working to Retain Services of Forward Amid Transfer Links to Tottenham and Arsenal

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Target Expresses Desire for Premier League Stay Amid Pep Guardiola Interest

By Vayam Lahoti22 hours ago
imago1012212432h
News

"For the Next 20 Years!" - City Football Group Board Member Reveals Hopes for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future

By Vayam Lahoti23 hours ago
Haaland City kit
News

Erling Haaland Pictured in Manchester City Kit Amid Media Duties Ahead of Official Announcement

By Vayam Lahoti23 hours ago
imago1012201852h
News

Manchester City CEO Aims Trophy Dig at Manchester United After Transfer Expenditure Comparison

By Srinivas SadhanandMay 25, 2022
imago1012243037h
News

Manchester City Chief Executive 'Sure' Erling Haaland Will 'Succeed' at the Club

By Srinivas SadhanandMay 25, 2022
Haaland City 1
News

Erling Haaland Pictured En Route to Manchester City Training Centre on Wednesday

By Vayam LahotiMay 25, 2022