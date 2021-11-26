Man City Defensive Midfielder In Line For Improved Contract in 2022

Manchester City star defensive midfielder Rodri could be offered a fresh contract at the end of the ongoing campaign after making a strong start to the season, according to a new report.

The 25-year-old has been in a rich vein of form since August, having made 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

Rodri, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million in the summer of 2019, has taken time to adapt to the demands of the English top-flight.

However, three months on from the start of his third season, the Spain international is in the best form yet, as he once again ran the show for his side in the middle of the park in a brilliant 2-1 victory against PSG on Wednesday night.

According to the latest information from Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Rodri could be offered an improved contract at the end of the season, after what has been an eye-catching start to the campaign for the midfielder.

Often touted as the long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the middle of the park for Manchester City, Rodri struggled to show consistency in his first season at the club, despite making 52 outings over the course of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Atletico Madrid academy graduate, whose current deal is set to run until 2024, has established himself as one of the first names of the team-sheet following his commanding, assured performances in midfield this season.

With Fernandinho set to turn 37 in May, it will be crucial for the Etihad hierarchy to tie down one of their most improved assets to a renewed deal, while possibly looking to replace the Brazilian once he bids farewell to the Premier League champions.

