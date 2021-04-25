"Manchester City didn't take well to being humbled..." - Leeds United CEO aims shots at Man City following European Super League drama

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has aimed fire at Manchester City after the Etihad club were recently part of a planned breakaway to a European Super League.

From last Sunday through till Wednesday, the attention of the football world was solely focused on the future of the game, as the Premier League's 'Big Six' joined six other major European clubs in attempting to breakaway from UEFA and form a Super League.

Although all the Premier League clubs have now withdrawn their involvement in the plans, fronted by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the talk of the drama is still rife in the game, and Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear claims that his club's 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago was 'the catalyst' behind the plans.

Writing in the club's programme notes ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United this weekend, Kinnear took out an entire paragraph to vent his belief that City 'didn't take too well to being humbled' by the Yorkshire club - hence the plan to breakaway and join a Super League.

Bit of a weird claim, but here's what Angus Kinnear said.

"A fortnight ago we left the Etihad with an instinct that Manchester City didn’t take well to being humbled by lowly Leeds United, but we could never have predicted that it would be the catalyst for them creating their own league where they would never have to be inconvenienced with the spectre of on-pitch failure again."

Kinnear continued, "The audacity of a resurgent Leeds United, an ambitious Aston Villa, a brilliantly managed Leicester City, a Champions League-bound West Ham United and an Everton with bold stadium plans have clearly overwhelmed the self-proclaimed “big six”."

"The timing of their plan combined with the turmoil of a global pandemic was not coincidental it was deeply cynical, and the clandestine plotting of fellow Premier League shareholders made it all the more seditious."

Leeds' CEO went on to discuss the possible reasoning behind the launch of the Super League, and touched upon the fury that ensued within the football world after the competition was announced formally exactly one week ago today.

Kinnear said, "Whether the collective intent was a genuine move to breakaway or the act of playground bullies seeking negotiating leverage at European and domestic level by threatening to take their ball home is irrelevant."

"The result was a betrayal of every true football supporter. However, this astonishing ingordigiouness has been the unexpected catalyst of creating a furious unity across nations, leagues, players, owners and fans."

For Manchester City, they face off against a fellow European Super League side on Sunday afternoon, as they take on Ryan Mason's Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley - handing Pep Guardiola's side the opportunity to win the competition for the fourth successive season.

