Manchester City Director and Club Legend Spotted at Service Station En Route to Premier League Clash With Southampton

Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain and club legend and ambassador Mike Summerbee have been spotted at a service station en route to Southampton for the club's next Premier League fixture.

Pep Guardiola's side travel to the south coast on Saturday afternoon, looking to maintain their impressive 11-point lead over Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table.

Southampton have endured a mixed run of form throughout the course of the campaign so far, and will be looking to frustrate Manchester City in the same way that they did at the Etihad Stadium in the reverse fixture.

As fans of the visitors make the substantial trip from the north-west, one group ran into two of Manchester City's most prominent figures, at a service station en route to St. Mary's on Saturday.

Manchester City's director of football and the club's iconic legend and club ambassador Mike Summerbee took time out at a service station with a group of fans and their 'White Hotel Blues' supporters flag.

Both Summerbee and Begiristain are familiar faces with the Manchester City contingent whenever the club partake in away clashes - both in England and across the continent.

It is a clear example of the close-knit nature of the whole of the football club, and a true sign of support for Pep Guardiola, his backroom staff, and the entire first-team squad.

After the match against Southampton, Manchester City will embrace a lengthy break by their own standards, as their next competitive fixture is against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on February 5th.

February takes on a very different picture for City, as the club participate and compete in three different competitions - including the first knock-out stage of the UEFA Champions League and their two-legged clash with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

