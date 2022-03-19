Manchester City Director Sends Warning to Pep Guardiola's Squad Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Clash with Atletico Madrid

Txiki Begiristain has sent a word of warning to Pep Guardiola's side about the quality and threat that faces them in the Champions League quarter-finals this season.

After booking a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with ease off the back of 5-0 thumping of Sporting CP over two legs, Manchester City have been drawn against one of Europe’s most well-drilled sides in Atletico Madrid.

With the La Liga champions coming off the back of masterminding a win over Manchester United, the English giants are set to go toe-to-toe against a side that have the experience of reaching the final of Europe’s elite competition thrice on their side.

As both sides prepare for a match that could certainly turn out to be a clash for the ages, Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has had his say on the draw against the Spanish outfit.

“It’s going to be a difficult one. They are two different styles- totally different- but with the same targets; to win”, Begiristain said while speaking to Manchester City’s official website.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Txiki Begiristain went on to elaborate on the contrast in the styles of play between Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone’s respective sides. “They are good at defending, good at staying there and they have the quality in the counter-attacks to score goals. We are really different." IMAGO / Sebastian Frej Begiristain continued, "It’s true that we also have the right balance - good in defence, defending well and not conceding many chances and goals, and creating good football but there are many styles. It’s going to be tough." IMAGO / PA Images

Txiki Begiristain is certainly correct in implying that due to Atletico Madrid’s unique stylistic approach, the Premier League champions have a challenge in store to usurp them over in the two-legged affair.

Despite the fact that Manchester City enter the contest as outright favourites, Pep Guardiola will be aware of the threat posed by one of the trickiest sides in the Champions League over the years.

Prior to the first-leg of the quarter-finals, Manchester City must first embark on an FA Cup last-eight tie against Southampton, before an international break strikes, and the club return to face an away trip to Burnley in the Premier League.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube