Manchester City Director Receives Pep Guardiola Approval to Extend Contract of Midfield Icon

Txiki Begiristain has received Pep Guardiola's approval to extend the contract of Fernandinho at Manchester City, according to new information this week.

Making just six Premier League starts for Manchester City so far this season, the numbers certainly suggest that Fernandinho is far from being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Rodri has emerged as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice defensive midfielder, especially in the current campaign, as the seasoned Brazilian veteran has taken up a role as more of an integral presence in the dressing room.

With Fernandinho's contract set to expire in the summer, the question remains whether the club legend will continue his association with the Premier League champions beyond his seventh season at the Etihad Stadium.

As per a report by Brazilian outlet Torcedores, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are working ‘behind the scenes’ to renew Fernandinho’s deal, with club director Txiki Begiristain having Pep Guardiola’s ‘approval’.

Further details suggest that the plan in place is to offer the 36-year-old a one-year extension into the 2022/2023 season, while also boosting his salary - which currently stands at €1.1 million a month.

It has been mentioned that Manchester City and the player’s agent Giovanni Branchini have had some meetings about a potential extension, while it is also stated that there is ‘no hurry’ as the final decision lies in the hands of the Brazilian personally.

Despite not getting any younger, Fernandinho’s presence in the Manchester City camp and in the development of youth talents remains pivotal which could be the thinking behind extending his contract.

The feeling in some quarters is players such as Romeo Lavia - who are looking to develop in the defensive midfield role - could benefit greatly from the knowledge and experience on offer from Fernandinho.

