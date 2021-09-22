Manchester City Discover Carabao Cup Fourth Round Opponent - Full Draw Revealed

Manchester City will play West Ham in the fourth of the Carabao Cup.

City, who are attempting to win the competition for a fifth consecutive season, beat League One side Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night to qualify for the last sixteen of the League Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer all scored on in the drubbing of the football league outfit, as Manchester City came from behind to thrash the Chairboys 6-1.

Five players were also handed their first-team debuts by Pep Guardiola on Tuesday evening, with teenager Josh Wilson-Esbrand assisting Riyad Mahrez in the first-half - becoming the stand-out performer in the eyes of many supporters.

The Blues haven't lost a game in the competition since 2016, and will now face West Ham in the next round of the Carabao Cup - as confirmed by the draw on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's squad will travel to East London in the next round of the League Cup, as Manchester City look to qualify for the quarter-final stages.

City last faced West Ham in February, and have played the Hammers on 113 previous occasions.

The eight-time winners of the League Cup have won 58, drawn 18, and lost 37 matches against West Ham.

Pep Guardiola also has a fantastic record against former Manchester United boss David Moyes' side, with the Blues unbeaten in their last twelve games against the Irons.

West Ham knocked Manchester United out of competition in round three, as they won 1-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Manchester City, who beat Spurs 1-0 in the showpiece Wembley Stadium final last season, beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor in the fourth round last year, with Raheem Sterling scoring a brace.

The fourth round tie between Manchester City and West Ham is scheduled to be played during the week of October 25th - with matches due for Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th.

Pep Guardiola's side are therefore expected to travel to the London Stadium either side of Premier League matches against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw:

Chelsea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds

Stoke vs Brentford

West Ham vs Man City

Leicester vs Brighton

Burnley vs Tottenham

QPR vs Sunderland

Preston vs Liverpool

