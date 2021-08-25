Manchester City Discover Carabao Cup Third Round Opponent

Manchester City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues, who are bidding to win the competition for a fifth straight season, after beating Tottenham last year to secure the trophy for an eighth time, will begin their defence at home to Wycombe.

Pep Guardiola hasn't lost a game in the competition since 2016, with City having been successful in the League Cup for the past four campaigns.

Should City win the competition for a fifth straight year then they will become the most successful club in the competitions history, while Fernandinho would become the most decorated player in League Cup history.

Guardiola will begin his 2021/22 Carabao Cup run on the week commencing September 20th, when Manchester City will play Wycombe Wanderers for a place in the fourth round.

Wycombe beat Stevenage on penalties to reach the third round of the competition, while City don't enter the League Cup until the round three stage, due to Champions League commitments.

City last played Wycombe in 1999, when Shaun Goater scored in a 2-1 loss at Maine Road in the old English second division.

The two teams have met on four previous occasions, with City having won one, drawn one, and lost two two of the past matches.

City beat Bournemouth at the third round stage last season, with Liam Delap scoring inside twenty minutes of his senior debut.

Wednesday's Carabao Cup third round draw is the first of two draws to feature the Premier League Champions this week.

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw will take place on Thursday afternoon, with the Blues hoping to better last years second place finish.

