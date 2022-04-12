Skip to main content

Manchester City Discover Potential Champions League Semi-Final Opponent

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Semi-Finals of the UEFA Champions League, should they overcome Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg means Manchester City take a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's second-leg against the reigning Spanish champions. 

The Blues were dominant and defiant at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday, as they prevented Atletico Madrid from registering a single attempt at their goal, had 71% of possession, and made 696 passes compared to the Spanish sides 297. 

Manchester City, who qualified the semi-finals with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund last season, are looking to reach the last-four of the Champions League for a second successive season, and just the third time in their history. 

Pep Guardiola has been handed a welcome boost ahead of Wednesday's second-leg tie, as he confirmed that centre-back Ruben Dias had travelled with the squad to the Spanish capital, after six weeks out with a hamstring injury. 

The Sky Blues have a fully fit squad for Wednesday's tie, and come into the crunch match following an enthralling 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Liverpool, who they face again on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Finals. 

Ahead of Manchester City's second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid, the Blues have discovered who they could face in the Semi-Finals, should Pep Guardiola's side successfully overcome Diego Simeone's persistent Atletico Madrid. 

If Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid, then they would face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League semi-finals. 

imago0046825416h

Guardiola's side last met Real Madrid in 2020, when the Blues knocked out the Spanish heavyweights with an impressive 4-2 aggregate victory.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus both scored at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Jesus and Sterling were on the scoresheet during the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

City famously also met Real Madrid in the Champions League Semi-Finals in 2016, suffering an agonising 1-0 aggregate loss. 

Carlo Ancelotti's side required extra-time to overcome Chelsea, as they knocked out the current holders with a thrilling 5-4 aggregate victory in the quarter-finals. 

The first leg of this season's UEFA Champions League semi-finals are scheduled to take place on either Tuesday 26th or Wednesday 27th April. The return fixtures are due to be played on either Tuesday 3rd or Wednesday 4th May. 

Should Manchester City overcome Atletico Madrid, then they would welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium in the first-leg, before travelling to Santiago Bernabeu for the second-leg, the following week. 

Were the Blues able to successfully negotiate both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, then they would meet either Liverpool, Benfica or Villarreal at the Champions League Final in May, after the Spanish club knocked out Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening at the Allianz Arena.

imago1011259013h
