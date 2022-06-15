Manchester City don't believe Romeo Lavia Is Ready To Compete With Rodri

Lavia made his senior debut for Manchester City last season in the League Cup the club coaching staff don't believe the 18-year-old is quite ready to be pushing stalwart Rodri for minutes quite yet.

According to The Athletic, there is not a full belief that Lavia can challenge Rodri for minutes just yet and be an adequate backup as he still needs to develop.

Lavia joined Manchester City in 2020 at the age of 16 leaving Anderlecht.

He joined the Belgium side when he was just eight years old and was noticed by Pep Guardiola for the first time at a local international youth tournament.

Guardiola was there as Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne invited him as he co-organised the event.

The midfielder impressed in the academy winning player of the season in 2021.

That good form saw him in matchday squads for the senior team and he earned a first-team outing in the League Cup against Wycombe playing the 90 minutes then later on in the campaign he got another appearance coming off the bench in the FA Cup for seven minutes against Swindon Town.

At just 18 years old he is expected to develop further this coming season but with just two senior appearances to his name, it makes sense as to why City think he cannot compete with Rodri for minutes as he is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world.

The fact they don't trust Lavia enough yet would make a deal for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips more logical as well as Rodri will have someone to either play alongside or rotate with.

Which would certainly do Lavia good as he will have another season learning rather than getting thrown into the deep end where some do not make the cut.

