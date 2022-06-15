Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester City don't believe Romeo Lavia Is Ready To Compete With Rodri

Lavia made his senior debut for Manchester City last season in the League Cup the club coaching staff don't believe the 18-year-old is quite ready to be pushing stalwart Rodri for minutes quite yet. 

According to The Athletic, there is not a full belief that Lavia can challenge Rodri for minutes just yet and be an adequate backup as he still needs to develop.

Romeo Lavia

Lavia warming up 

Lavia joined Manchester City in 2020 at the age of 16 leaving Anderlecht.

He joined the Belgium side when he was just eight years old and was noticed by Pep Guardiola for the first time at a local international youth tournament.

Guardiola was there as Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne invited him as he co-organised the event.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The midfielder impressed in the academy winning player of the season in 2021.

That good form saw him in matchday squads for the senior team and he earned a first-team outing in the League Cup against Wycombe playing the 90 minutes then later on in the campaign he got another appearance coming off the bench in the FA Cup for seven minutes against Swindon Town.

At just 18 years old he is expected to develop further this coming season but with just two senior appearances to his name, it makes sense as to why City think he cannot compete with Rodri for minutes as he is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world.

Rodri celebrating the Premier League title win

Rodri celebrating the Premier League title win

The fact they don't trust Lavia enough yet would make a deal for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips more logical as well as Rodri will have someone to either play alongside or rotate with.

Which would certainly do Lavia good as he will have another season learning rather than getting thrown into the deep end where some do not make the cut.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Could Swap Bernardo Silva For Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Trafford
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford re-joins Bolton Wanderers on Loan

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
imago0044921154h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Golden Boy Nominee Couto Likely To Leave Manchester City On Loan

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
imago1012630471h
News

Report: Manchester City's Phil Foden full of Academy Praise

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
imago1004473152h
News

Manchester City Youngster Yan Couto Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Bazunu
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree Transfer Package With Southampton For Gavin Bazunu

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Gundogan Germany Penality
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Thrash Italy 5-2 In Nations League

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Javier Tebas
News

La Liga File Financial FairPlay Complaint Against Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago