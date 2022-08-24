Manchester City Draw Chelsea In Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester City have drawn Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

Manchester City have been accused of being handed easy cup draws in the past, but nobody can deny the task at hand they've been given for the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola's side have drawn last years finalists, and will have to be at their best to get through to the fourth round and try and win back the trophy they've dominated over the last four years.

Manchester City have drawn Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup. IMAGO / PA Images

The game will be played on the week commencing on November 7th, and Manchester City have been given a home tie to start off their Carabao Cup campaign. The two teams last met in the 2019 final, with Manchester City winning on penalties.

Liverpool won the competition last year, beating Chelsea in the final on penalties. Manchester City will be eager to try and win back a trophy they've seen a lot of over the last few years, but could not have been given a harder task to start the campaign off.

Elsewhere in the draw Liverpool got Derby County, and Manchester United drew Aston Villa. Arsenal have drawn Brighton and Tottenham will play Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City have won the competition five out of the last six seasons, but were knocked out in the fourth round by West Ham United last season. Pep Guardiola has a mantra of fighting for every available trophy, and will hope Manchester City can do that this season.

