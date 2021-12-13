Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Manchester City Draw Sporting Lisbon - FULL UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw Revealed

    UEFA have finalised the re-draw for the Champions League last-16 on Monday morning, with Manchester City among the teams who have found out their European fate.
    Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to reach their second consecutive Champions League final this season, and will also be hoping to go one step further than the previous campaign.

    Manchester City fell at the final hurdle to Chelsea in a showpiece final in Porto at the end of the last campaign, with a single goal from Kai Havertz in the first-half being the deciding moment between the two Premier League heavyweights.

    Following the conclusion of the Champions League group stage last week, UEFA have now completed their draw for the first knock-out stage of the competition - which is set to begin during the latter stages of February, 2022.

    Here is the draw in full:

    UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw

    RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

    Sporting vs Manchester City

    SL Benfica vs Ajax

    Chelsea vs Lille

    Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

    Juventus vs Villarreal

    Inter Milan vs Liverpool

    PSG vs Real Madrid

    The aforementioned ties are set to take place over two legs, with seeded teams - or teams that finished top of their respective groups - playing at home in the second legs of each draw.

    The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs on 8/9/15/16 March. Kick-offs are at 20:00 GMT

    The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are set to take place on Friday 18 March.

    The 'away goals rule' has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

