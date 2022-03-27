Skip to main content

Manchester City Duo Expected to Agree New Contracts Ahead of Key Decisions on Etihad Stadium Future

Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan are expected to pen fresh deals at the Etihad Stadium and agree contract renewals with Manchester City ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, according to a new report.

Manchester City have secured the long-term future of a host of key first-team stars since the business end of the previous campaign, including Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Ederson, Joao Cancelo, as well as emerging academy stars such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

As Pep Guardiola's men approach the business end of the season, officials at the Etihad Stadium will have key decisions to take on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus - all of whom have been linked with possible contract extensions this season.

According to the latest information of Harry Pratt of The Daily Star, Gundogan and Mahrez are expected to put pen to paper and extend their respective stays at Manchester City past 2023. 

Mahrez, 31, has long been admired by Paris Saint-Germain and was recently reported to be on the radar of Barcelona, who are reportedly eyeing the Algerian as a potential long-term successor to Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou.

The three-time Premier League winner has been Manchester City's biggest threat in front of goal this season and previous reports have mentioned that Mahrez is keen to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Gundogan admitted in a recent interview that he can imagine himself staying at City beyond the end of his existing deal, as the 31-year-old remains a vital part of Pep Guardiola's squad despite having been overlooked for Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva several times this season.

It has been mentioned in the same report that City are set to reward Rodri for his consistent, impressive displays in midfield with a bumper new deal, though the Spain international has two full summers left on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden has been in discussions with his boyhood club over a new contract since the start of the campaign, though the Premier League champions will hold talks with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling over possible renewals at the end of the season.

