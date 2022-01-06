Manchester City Duo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Month Award for December - Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Representatives Included

Manchester City have two representatives included within the seven nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Month for December 2021, it has been confirmed.

It was a month of success for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side, cruising to seven victories from seven games in the English top-flight, establishing their position at the top of the division by a significant margin.

Manchester City currently sit top of the Premier League, ten points clear of their nearest competitors Chelsea and Liverpool - both of whom most recently dropped points in a dramatic 2-2 draw between the two sides at Stamford Bridge.

Following a successful month of results on the pitch for Manchester City, the Premier League have included two of their most instrumental players in the shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month award for December.

Premier League December Player of the Month Nominees:

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

James Maddison, Leicester City

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal

Mason Mount, Chelsea

Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal

Son Heung-min, Tottenham

You can vote for your Player of the Month for December here.

Joao Cancelo played a pivotal role in the full-back position throughout the absence of Kyle Walker, and offered a variety of talents both defensively and offensively for Pep Guardiola's side.

Featuring in all but one of Manchester City's Premier League games in December, Joao Cancelo registered both a goal and an assist - both of which came in the same game; a dominant 4-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

As for Raheem Sterling, the England international winger firmly marked his return to form during the festive month, producing an impressive five goals and one assist across just five appearances under Pep Guardiola.

