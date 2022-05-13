Manchester City Duo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

After yet another stellar campaign at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have a duo of representatives for the 2021/2022 Premier League Player of the Season award, the league have confirmed on Friday.

As the Premier League closes in on it's final two gameweeks of yet another memorable campaign, their shortlist of eight nominees for the 2021/2022 Player of the Season award has now been finalised.

For Manchester City, they have two candidates up for the award - two players who have contributed significantly to their success over the past few months, and could lead them to a fourth Premier League crown in five seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne is the first nominee, and will be looking to win the award for a second time in his career, after taking home the prestigious accolade for the first time in the 2019/2020 season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images The Belgian playmaker will be a primary candidate for the award amongst voters, having registered an impressive 15 goals and a further seven assists across 28 appearance for Manchester City in the top-flight so far this season. IMAGO / Colorsport Joining De Bruyne on the Premier League's shortlist from Manchester City is versatile full-back Joao Cancelo - who has once again impressed with his performances at both right and left-back under Pep Guardiola, with brief stints in midfield this season. IMAGO / Colorsport

The Portugal international will be an outside candidate for the award, but has nevertheless contributed to seven assists across the season, with a goal to accompany that in his 34 appearances for the club.

Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo will face competition from six other nominees from across the Premier League for the latest edition of the award, with two candidates coming from their top-flight title challengers Liverpool.

Also up for the award are Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, alongside their star forward Mohamed Salah - after both players have endured stellar campaigns once again for Jurgen Klopp's men.

From London clubs, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been nominated alongside Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, as well as Arsenal's rising star forward Bukayo Saka.

Southampton's free-kick master James Ward-Prowse has also been nominated alongside the aforementioned seven candidates for the 2021/2022 Premier League Player of the Season award.

