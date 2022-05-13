Skip to main content

Manchester City Duo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

After yet another stellar campaign at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have a duo of representatives for the 2021/2022 Premier League Player of the Season award, the league have confirmed on Friday.

As the Premier League closes in on it's final two gameweeks of yet another memorable campaign, their shortlist of eight nominees for the 2021/2022 Player of the Season award has now been finalised.

For Manchester City, they have two candidates up for the award - two players who have contributed significantly to their success over the past few months, and could lead them to a fourth Premier League crown in five seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne is the first nominee, and will be looking to win the award for a second time in his career, after taking home the prestigious accolade for the first time in the 2019/2020 season.

imago1006625819h

The Belgian playmaker will be a primary candidate for the award amongst voters, having registered an impressive 15 goals and a further seven assists across 28 appearance for Manchester City in the top-flight so far this season.

imago1011947346h

Joining De Bruyne on the Premier League's shortlist from Manchester City is versatile full-back Joao Cancelo - who has once again impressed with his performances at both right and left-back under Pep Guardiola, with brief stints in midfield this season.

imago1011947340h

The Portugal international will be an outside candidate for the award, but has nevertheless contributed to seven assists across the season, with a goal to accompany that in his 34 appearances for the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo will face competition from six other nominees from across the Premier League for the latest edition of the award, with two candidates coming from their top-flight title challengers Liverpool.

Also up for the award are Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, alongside their star forward Mohamed Salah - after both players have endured stellar campaigns once again for Jurgen Klopp's men.

From London clubs, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been nominated alongside Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, as well as Arsenal's rising star forward Bukayo Saka.

Southampton's free-kick master James Ward-Prowse has also been nominated alongside the aforementioned seven candidates for the 2021/2022 Premier League Player of the Season award.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011962881h
News

Sergio Aguero Attends Statue Unveiling at Etihad Stadium

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 minutes ago
imago1011911613h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Distance Themselves From Potential Move for £60M Midfielder Amid Manchester United Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand51 minutes ago
imago1011945024h
Match Coverage

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan ALL Approaching Major Landmarks - West Ham vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Aguero 93:20
News

Manchester City Unveil Sergio Aguero Statue on TENTH Anniversary of Legendary 93:20 Strike

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Haaland new 3
News

Erling Haaland VISITED Manchester City's Training Ground Last Month, New Report Reveals

By Vayam Lahoti12 hours ago
imago1011918456h
News

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Revealed by British Media

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago
Pep cover fresh
News

Pep Guardiola CONFIRMS He Will Not Extend Manchester City Contract This Summer

By Vayam Lahoti16 hours ago
HOME
News

Shirt, Shorts, Socks: The Full 2022/2023 Manchester City Home Kit LEAKED

By Freddie Pye17 hours ago