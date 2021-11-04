Man City Duo Send Well Wishes to Sergio Aguero Following Cardiac Problem

Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker have become the latest members of the Manchester City squad to send messages of support to Sergio Aguero, after the Argentine was ruled out for three months with a cardiac problem.

Aguero, who left Manchester City after an incredible decade at the end of last season, suffered chest pains in Barcelona's recent La Liga match against Alaves on Saturday, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

The 33 year-old, who scored 260 goals in 390 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, has since been ruled out for three months following cardiological tests.

Sergio Aguero will now receive treatment and have his health monitored, according to a statement from Barcelona on Tuesday.

Following the worrying diagnosis for Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer, manager Pep Guardiola and former teammate Kyle Walker have both sent their well wishes to the former Blues striker.

Speaking this week, Pep Guardiola spoke of the situation by explaining, "I spoke with his (Sergio Aguero's) agent. Difficult news for him and his family. We wish him a safe recovery, doesn't matter the time (it takes). Health is most important than anything else."

"He's in good hands, he will take care of himself. I wish him the best recovery and he can come back to play again, otherwise he'll enjoy his life and enjoy what he has done. I don't know what he has, he has to be careful and safe for the rest of his life."

His former Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker also sent a message of support to Sergio Aguero, as he emphasised the importance of good health.

Walker said, "It's a shock when it happens to anyone. I played with Christian (Eriksen). You think about them and the family. I'm glad they're okay. We're all fit athletes and train hard every day. You have to take precautions and his health is more important than football at the minute."

"We're all human in more ways than one. We make mistakes, we put in good performances. Health is key, without health you're nothing. As long as Sergio's okay."

Walker continued, "I know Christian is because I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago. I spoke to him on text, said I hope he's okay. I played in the game at Spurs when (Fabrice) Muamba went down. Seeing it happen with a few people which isn't nice. The main priority is health, he should take as much time, being fit and healthy is the main priority."

