Man City Duo Set to Travel to Barcelona for Sergio Aguero Press Conference Ahead of Imminent Retirement Announcement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain are set to attend Sergio Aguero's press conference at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with an update expected on the Argentine's future in football, according to a new report.

Aguero, who joined Barcelona in June after ending an incredible ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, fell to the ground after experiencing chest problems and breathing difficulties in the first half of the Catalan side's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October.

The Argentine was pictured clutching his chest and was subsequently taken off and sent to the hospital for cardiological tests, following which Barcelona announced that Aguero would be spending around three months on the sidelines to undertake a 'diagnostic and therapeutic process'.

It was reported in November that the former Atletico Madrid striker could be on the verge of announcing his retirement from football due to heart problems at the age of 33.

Aguero, who won five Premier League titles with Manchester City, has established his status as one of the greatest forwards to have graced the game of football, having netted 379 top-flight goals since making his debut for Independiente at the age of 16.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Aguero is set to publicly announce his retirement from professional football on Wednesday after medical tests indicated that it is no longer advisable for the former Manchester City man to continue his time on the pitch.

According to Catalunya Ràdio, whose information has been translated and relayed by Barca Centre, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain will travel to Barcelona to attend Aguero's press conference at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The star forward has netted once for Barcelona since joining them in the summer - in a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in October - where Aguero came off the bench and pulled a goal back for the Blaugrana in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Aguero thrived as City's main man under Guardiola despite competition from Gabriel Jesus, and the Spanish coach's words for his former player after Aguero's final Premier League game (against Everton) in May summed up the affection that Guardiola has for the striker.

Signed in 2011 for £38 million by former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, Aguero went on to lead the Sky Blues to a plethora of domestic success as the Etihad club became a dominant force in English football after being in the shadow of local rivals Manchester United for decades.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra