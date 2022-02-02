Skip to main content

Manchester City Encouraged by Lack of West Ham Transfer Activity in Connection to Declan Rice Interest

The list of potential suitors for West Ham's in-demand central midfielder Declan Rice are claimed to have been encouraged by his club's lack of transfer activity last month, according to a new report.

Manchester City have been quieter than usual in recent transfer windows, signing only two first team players since the summer of 2021 - Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez; with the latter not joining the club until the summer of 2022 at the earliest. 

Yet, as one of the biggest players in the European transfer market, the club remains linked with a variety of top talents from around the continent.

On that list of reported interests sits West Ham's Declan Rice - who has emerged as one of England's brightest midfield stars since breaking into the London club's first team in recent seasons. 

As per a new report from The Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, the Hammers face a 'battle' to keep Declan Rice, after the club's inactivity in January 'encouraged' potential suitors that the midfield star could be be ready for a move to a bigger club this summer.

Read More

The Telegraph go on to report that Declan Rice is being targeted by a trio of Premier League clubs in Manchester City, their local rivals Manchester United, and the player's former club Chelsea. 

However, the interested clubs will certainly have to break the bank to secure the services of one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, especially from a league rival. 

As far as the Etihad club are concerned, Rodri has cemented himself as the anchor in Pep Guardiola's midfield, while Fernandinho's career at the club is set to come to a close in the coming months.

That does not mean Manchester City have no use for Rice. The club's hierarchy have made it clear in recent seasons that they value squad depth, and would have no problem splashing the cash to get a player that they believe could bolster the squad.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009092131h
News

Manchester City Encouraged by Lack of West Ham Transfer Activity in Connection to Declan Rice Interest

16 seconds ago
Alvarez Argentina
News

The Views of Julian Alvarez on Manchester City Transfer Revealed in New Report

8 hours ago
imago0045795833h
News

Joao Cancelo Admits to Not Being 'Extremely Happy' About Decision to Join Manchester City in 2019

12 hours ago
imago1008998257h
News

"I Met Some Great Friends" - Joao Cancelo Offers Manchester City Dressing Room Insight

13 hours ago
imago1009403328h
Transfer Rumours

Two Erling Haaland Alternatives 'Watched' by Manchester City - Shortlist of Targets in Place

14 hours ago
imago1009131478h
News

Updated Manchester City Contract Expiry Dates Following Joao Cancelo Agreement

16 hours ago
imago0018432728h
News

Edin Dzeko Reveals Disagreement with Former Manchester City Manager that Lead to Etihad Exit

16 hours ago
imago1008303698h
News

Manchester City Retain Sell-On Clause in Premier League Midfielder's Contract

16 hours ago