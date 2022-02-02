Manchester City Encouraged by Lack of West Ham Transfer Activity in Connection to Declan Rice Interest

The list of potential suitors for West Ham's in-demand central midfielder Declan Rice are claimed to have been encouraged by his club's lack of transfer activity last month, according to a new report.

Manchester City have been quieter than usual in recent transfer windows, signing only two first team players since the summer of 2021 - Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez; with the latter not joining the club until the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

Yet, as one of the biggest players in the European transfer market, the club remains linked with a variety of top talents from around the continent.

On that list of reported interests sits West Ham's Declan Rice - who has emerged as one of England's brightest midfield stars since breaking into the London club's first team in recent seasons.

As per a new report from The Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, the Hammers face a 'battle' to keep Declan Rice, after the club's inactivity in January 'encouraged' potential suitors that the midfield star could be be ready for a move to a bigger club this summer.

The Telegraph go on to report that Declan Rice is being targeted by a trio of Premier League clubs in Manchester City, their local rivals Manchester United, and the player's former club Chelsea.

However, the interested clubs will certainly have to break the bank to secure the services of one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, especially from a league rival.

As far as the Etihad club are concerned, Rodri has cemented himself as the anchor in Pep Guardiola's midfield, while Fernandinho's career at the club is set to come to a close in the coming months.

That does not mean Manchester City have no use for Rice. The club's hierarchy have made it clear in recent seasons that they value squad depth, and would have no problem splashing the cash to get a player that they believe could bolster the squad.

