Man City Endure Further Positive Covid Tests and Inconclusive Result for First-Team Player Prior to FA Cup Clash With Swindon

Rodolfo Borrell provided an update on Manchester City’s current situation in terms of positive Covid-19 cases at the club, speaking after the victory over Swindon on Friday.

With seven first-team players and 14 staff members confirmed by the club on Thursday to have entered into isolation due to Covid related reasons, Manchester City have found themselves in the midst of a virus linked crisis.

Among those having to isolate include manager Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo, who were both forced to miss the club's impressive 1-4 win against Swindon Town in the FA Cup Third Round.

Speaking after the victory at the County Ground on Friday night, stand-in coach Rodolfo Borrell opened up about how the positive cases at the club have increased since the previous update.

“A couple more staff were positive on Friday and one player was inconclusive”, Borrell admitted.

He went on to reveal an incident in relation with one unnamed player’s COVID-19 situation ahead of the FA Cup tie, saying, “We were waiting for the second test and result and actually, he came down by car (to Swindon) so he couldn’t fly with us.”

Rodolfo Borrell concluded, “But at the moment, just a couple more staff to add to that list. Hopefully no more.”

It is a testament to both the players and staff at Manchester City that despite how adversely affected the club was, it did not seem to affect their preparations as they put in a professional performance on Friday night.

While COVID-19 will persist as football’s major obstacle for every team in the world, the ability to overcome such situations will likely play a significant role in separating sides in their respective pursuits of silverware and European places.

