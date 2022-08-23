Official: Manchester City And England Star Ellen White Retires

Manchester City and England women's striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from professional football after helping the Lionesses to Euros glory.

White enjoyed an incredibly successful career that spanned 17 years, playing for Chelsea, Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Man City. The striker won two Women's Super Leagues, three FA Cups and five WSL Cups throughout her career.

However, despite her success at club level, the 33-year-old will most likely be remembered for her impact on the international stage for years to come. White is England women's record goal scorer with 52 goals and was a key figure in the Lionesses squad that secured the nation's first Euros title in its history.

The striker did not return to pre-season training with the rest of her City teammates and has now announced her retirement from professional football, less than a month after the Euro's triumph.

"This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine," White said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness. You don't have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true, just look at me. Hard work, dedication, passion and love for what you do are a great recipe. Don't ever let someone tell you 'you can't do something or achieve your dreams.'

"I was once told I couldn't play in the boys team and that'd I'd never play for England. Go out there and be the very best version of you!"

The former City striker will undoubtedly go down as a legend of the game after inspiring a generation of people thanks to her contribution to England's success, not only this summer but throughout her entire career. White will retire as the Lionesses' record goal scorer and England's second record goal scorer, sitting just one goal behind another English football icon in Wayne Rooney.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: