Two Manchester City Starlets Named In England Under-19 Euro Squad

The England squad for the upcoming under-19s European Championship has been announced, with the line-up including a number of talented young Premier League players.

Among these talented youngsters are two Manchester City players- Callum Doyle and Liam Delap.

imago1002414136h

Doyle receives his callup to the national team following a successful loan spell at Sunderland, which ended in the mackem's promotion to the Championship after beating Wycombe in the play-off final.

The commanding centre back became a mainstay in the black cat’s side, playing 36 times en route to promotion.

Delap receives his callup on the back of another successful season in City’s youth team, notching eight goals and two assists in just ten games in the Premier League Two.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liam is the son of Rory Delap; the former Stoke player famed for his long throws and is highly thought of at City.

However, with the signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez it is likely his chances of breaking into the first team have been dented somewhat.

Former Man City man Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has also been named in the squad, following his debut for German club Borussia Dortmund last season.

The young Three Lions group kicks off on Sunday as they go head-to-head with Austria. They will then face Serbia and Israel as they look to advance to the knock out stages. 

