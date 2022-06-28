Skip to main content
Report: 'Wholly Unconvinced'- Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland Never Considered Manchester United Move

Erling Haaland never considered joining Manchester United, according to a report. The red devils were believed to have been seriously interested in the new City striker, having been linked with the Norwegian international for several years. 

Haaland joined the sky blues after City agreed a fee of £51million with his former employers Borussia Dortmund in May. Haaland was incredibly prolific for the German side- scoring 62 goals in 67 games, and unsurprisingly attracted the attention of many top European clubs.  

Haaland New

Haaland's decision to join City was likely influenced due to his family's connection to the club. The strikers father, Alfie, also played for the cityzens between 2000-2003, playing 38 times for the club. 

Erling himself has a longstanding affiliation with the club, having supported the cityzens and Leeds United, both former clubs of his father. City referenced Haaland's support of the club in his announcement video, recreating an old photo of the striker in a retro City shirt. 

However, despite the 21-year-olds affiliation with two of their rivals, Manchester United were heavily linked with the striker. However, according to reports Haaland never seriously considered a move to City's local rivals. 

A report from Goal has stated that Haaland had been a "primary target" for Man United. However, the report goes on to say that only Real Madrid and City had ever been the "realistic contenders" for his signature, adding: "United were never a serious consideration, with the player wholly unconvinced by their project or the direction of the club."

This revelation will only bring extra satisfaction to City fans after signing one of Europe's best players. Any success the club have thanks to their new striker will only taste sweeter to fans of the cityzens, given his rejection of their biggest rivals. 

