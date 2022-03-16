Manchester City Exploring Possibility of 'Deepening Partnership' With European Giants

Manchester City are looking into the potential of 'deepening the partnership' between themselves and Portuguese giants Sporting CP, after holding a lunch meeting with officials from the European side, according to a recent report.

Before Manchester City’s drab 0-0 draw against Sporting CP in the second-leg of the last-16 tie in the Champions League, club officials from both sides - namely Txiki Begiristain, Ferran Soriano, Frederico Varandas and Hugo Viala - were claimed to have enjoyed a meeting over lunch.

Held at ‘Tast Catala’ in Manchester city centre - a restaurant part-owned by Manchester City officials and Pep Guardiola, the men from both parties were reported to have had a conversation about highly-rated midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

Unsurprisingly, a recent report from Portugal has now revealed that the conversation between the decision makers of the respective clubs was not just restricted to the subject of the midfield star.

IMAGO / PA Images According to the latest information provided by Portuguese newspaper Record, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the possibility of ‘deepening the partnership’ that could lead to a stronger association between Manchester City and Sporting was discussed between the club officials. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The City Football Group hold significant stakes in four clubs across Europe, including Manchester City, Lommel SK, Girona and Troyes at present, and the potential addition of the Portuguese side - albeit not in an official or financial capacity - could expand their portfolio privately.

While the nature of any potential partnership is yet to be revealed, the most likely eventuality would be to strike a deal similar to that of NAC Breda in 2016 - where several of Manchester City’s youngsters were sent on loan to the Dutch outfit, without the beneficiary officially being part of the City Football Group brand.

In any scenario, entering a possible agreement with one of Portuguese football's biggest powerhouses is only going to help expand the Manchester City brand further, and improve their chances of developing some of Europe's top talents.

Elsewhere, Manchester City and the City Football Group continue to scout talents in South America, and are understood to be closing in on an agreement for 17 year-old Atletico Miniero talent, Savinho.

