Manchester City Face Atletico Madrid as Full Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Completed

UEFA have completed the draw for this season's Champions League Quarter-Finals, as Manchester City face Atletico Madrid, with the first-leg scheduled to take place on either Tuesday 5th or Wednesday 6th April.

Manchester City, who are looking to overcome last season's Champions League Final defeat by winning the competition for the first time this season, discovered their opponents for the quarter-finals, as the Blues' pathway to Paris was unveiled.  

Pep Guardiola's side confirmed their place in the next round of the competition last week, with an uneventful 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium. 

An emphatic 5-0 first-leg victory at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon last month virtually ensured Manchester City's place in the quarter-finals for a fifth consecutive season, as Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling all found places on the scoresheet. 

City have scored 23 goals in the eight matches they have played in Europe so far this season, and the Premier League Champions find themselves competing for silverware on three fronts, as we approach the business end of the campaign. 

The Blues overcame Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, with a superb 4-2 aggregate victory against the Bundesliga heavyweights. 

This season, Pep Guardiola's side will face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League, following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland. 

Quarter-final ties are due to be played next month, with the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium due to played on either Tuesday 5th or Wednesday 6th April and the return leg at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium being played on Tuesday 12th or Wednesday 15th April.

Full Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: 

Chelsea vs Real Madrid 

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

UEFA also completed the draw for the Champions League semi-finals on Friday morning, and Manchester City now understand their full pathway to a potential European final.

Complete details on the Champions League semi-final draw can be found here.

