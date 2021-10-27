    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Face Battle With Arsenal for La Liga Defender - Opportunity to Sign Player for Free Looming

    New reports out of Spain have suggested that Manchester City could be interested in signing Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto, but could face competition from a Premier League rival.
    Author:

    Plenty of rumours surrounding swap deals and transfers between City and Barcelona have circulated over the course of the past 12 months - with some being more outlandish than others.

    Links between the two clubs have seemingly ranged from youth football, all the way up to executive roles and have been no secret in the Pep Guardiola era. 

    In recent days, more links between the two clubs have emerged, with some reports suggesting that the Premier League club have 'shown interest' in Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto. 

    READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

    Claims from Fichajes.net, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, have suggested that the 29-year-old will not renew his current contract at the Camp Nou, which is set to expire at the end of the current season.

    With the opportunity for clubs around Europe to then sign the full-back for free, multiple clubs including Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly expressed interest.

    Roberto could be a good fit for the Etihad club, with the player having played for Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and subsequently having a good understanding of Pep Guardiola's style of football.

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

    READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

    To compound that, Sergi Roberto's versatility gives managers the option to play him at full-back or in midfield. 

    Despite all of that, and with Manchester City currently have two world class right-backs in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, making a move for Sergi Roberto seems unlikely.

    Yet, with the club's ability to sign the player for free, Sergi Roberto may be seen as a great depth option for Pep Guardiola. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35066098
    News

    Man City Face Battle With Arsenal for La Liga Defender - Opportunity to Sign Player for Free Looming

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35594155
    News

    Raheem Sterling Set to Launch New Charity to Support Young People

    15 minutes ago
    PUMA
    News

    Leaked: 2022/2023 Man City Third Kit Details Revealed

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_35646355
    News

    "Wow, Nothing is Fazing Him!" - Man City Source Opens Up on Development of Rising Star and Raheem Sterling's Involvement Detailed

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35590572
    Match Coverage

    West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35646584
    News

    "Pal, It's Over", "It's Best For Both Parties to Part Ways" – Plenty of Man City Fans React to Club Icon’s Comments on Raheem Sterling

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33364198
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Team News and Injury News - West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35168968
    Match Coverage

    A Five-Year Carabao Cup Run, Fernandinho Closing In On Landmark – West Ham vs Man City Stat Preview (Carabao Cup)

    3 hours ago