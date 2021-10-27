Man City Face Battle With Arsenal for La Liga Defender - Opportunity to Sign Player for Free Looming

New reports out of Spain have suggested that Manchester City could be interested in signing Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto, but could face competition from a Premier League rival.

Plenty of rumours surrounding swap deals and transfers between City and Barcelona have circulated over the course of the past 12 months - with some being more outlandish than others.

Links between the two clubs have seemingly ranged from youth football, all the way up to executive roles and have been no secret in the Pep Guardiola era.

In recent days, more links between the two clubs have emerged, with some reports suggesting that the Premier League club have 'shown interest' in Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto.

Claims from Fichajes.net, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, have suggested that the 29-year-old will not renew his current contract at the Camp Nou, which is set to expire at the end of the current season.

With the opportunity for clubs around Europe to then sign the full-back for free, multiple clubs including Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly expressed interest.

Roberto could be a good fit for the Etihad club, with the player having played for Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and subsequently having a good understanding of Pep Guardiola's style of football.

To compound that, Sergi Roberto's versatility gives managers the option to play him at full-back or in midfield.

Despite all of that, and with Manchester City currently have two world class right-backs in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, making a move for Sergi Roberto seems unlikely.

Yet, with the club's ability to sign the player for free, Sergi Roberto may be seen as a great depth option for Pep Guardiola.

