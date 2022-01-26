Manchester City Face Competition From Premier League Rivals Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United in Race for Brazil Sensation

Manchester City are set to face significant competition from a number of their Premier League rivals, as Etihad officials chase the signature of in-demand Brazil sensation, Endrick.

Since the significant investment from the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, Manchester City's youth academy has become a fruitful asset to the club.

Whether it be from homegrown players making their way up into the first team, or players bought in and resold for profit, the club's utilisation of young talent has become paramount to it's long term sustainability.

To add to the ever-growing list of youngsters that could come through the Manchester City system, the club are keeping a close eye on Brazilian wonder-kid Endrick.

The Palmeiras forward has been observed by scouts at prestigious U20 tournament, the Copinha in Sao Paulo - a tournament in which he won awards for both the most valuable player and goal of the tournament.

According to information from Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea will join City in the race to sign Endrick when he turns 16 in July.

While it has been revealed that the teenager can not leave Brazil for a foreign club until he is 18 years-old, he will become eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement when he turns 16.

Chelsea and Manchester City are believed to have a very good chance of signing him. while other clubs including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will continue to keep a close eye on the promising forward.

It is yet to be determined if Endrick is seen as a future first team option at the Etihad Stadium, or if he will be used to raise funds through the City Football Group system, yet it appears the 15-year-old has a promising future ahead of him.

