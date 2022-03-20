Skip to main content

Manchester City Face Liverpool As Full Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Completed

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final has been completed, with Manchester City facing Nottingham Forest OR Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on either Saturday 16th or Sunday 17th April.

Manchester City overcame a buoyant Southampton at a raucous St Mary's on Sunday afternoon in the Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Finals, with the Blues booking their places in the semi-finals for a fourth successive season. 

After Raheem Sterling gave City the lead in the 12th minute, the Blues succumbed to late Saints pressure, as Aymeric Laporte's own goal drew Southampton level just before halt-time. 

Kevin De Bruyne restored City's lead from the penalty spot on the 62nd minute following a foul on Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box. 

Guardiola's side would go on to secure their semi-final place in some style, as Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez both came off the bench to score. 

Foden's stunning strike flew into the far corner, while Mahrez continued his superb goalscoring form with a smart finish into the bottom corner three minutes later. 

Following Sunday's victory at St Mary's, City's first win over Southampton this season, following frustrating draws in the Premier League, the Blues discovered their semi-final opponents. 

Manchester City will travel to Wembley Stadium on either Saturday 16th or Sunday 17th April and face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals. 

City's participation in the semi-final stages of the Emirates FA Cup means that their Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday 17th April will be postponed.

The match against Liverpool will be the Blues 16th game at Wembley under Pep Guardiola, though City have suffered defeat in each of their last two FA Cup semi-finals, losing to Arsenal in 2020 and Chelsea in 2021. 

 Full Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: 

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

