Manchester City Face Premier League Rival, All-Spanish Tie - What Happened When We Simulated the Champions League Draw?

The Champions League quarter-final draw featured an all-English tie and an all-Spanish tie, when City Xtra simulated proceedings ahead of Friday morning's all-important draw.

The last-eight of Europe's premier competition in the 2021/2022 season will feature three teams from both England and Spain, as well as Benfica of Portugal, and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

For full details on the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw, including how to watch the draw take place live and when proceedings will commence on Friday, click here.

Ahead of the all-important draw on Friday morning, City Xtra have simulated the draw for the quarter-final and semi-final stages of the Champions League, as will be the case when proceedings are conducted for real by UEFA.

Our simulation featured an all-English tie in the competition's knock-out rounds once again, while also seeing two Spanish sides paired against one another at the quarter-final stage.

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Simulation

In quarter-final one, our simulation paired Atletico Madrid against Liverpool.

The Spanish club reached the last-eight of the competition after knocking out Manchester United via a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the last-16 second-leg, while Liverpool progressed despite a 1-0 defeat in their second-leg against Inter Milan.

IMAGO / PA Images In quarter-final two, we saw a pairing of Real Madrid against Villarreal CF. In the first of two ties involving teams from the same country, it's an all La Liga clash as Unai Emery's men - who stunned Juventus with a dominant last-16 second-leg performance, take on Carlo Ancelotti's side that progressed past PSG in dramatic fashion. IMAGO / Action Plus Quarter-final three saw a repeat of the 2021 Champions League final, as Manchester City were draw against Chelsea in our simulation of proceedings. Pep Guardiola's side would certainly be looking for revenge after heartbreak against the London side at the final hurdle last season, should this tie come up on Friday morning, and the Premier League champions certainly impressed in the first-leg of their 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting CP last round. IMAGO / PA Images In the final quarter-final, our simulation paired Bayern Munich against Benfica. The Bundesliga side will most likely be one of the favourites to go all the way and win the latest edition of the Champions League this season, and a favourable tie against the likes of the Portuguese club would certainly aid that presumption. IMAGO / Passion2Press

Complete draw simulated by City Xtra:

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Villarreal CF

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Benfica

Champions League Semi-Final Draw Simulation

As per standard procedure, the draw for the Champions League semi-finals will also take place on Friday morning, meaning the remaining eight clubs will find out their respective routes to the showpiece final.

In semi-final one, our simulation paired Atletico Madrid or Liverpool vs Real Madrid or Villarreal CF.

In semi-final two, we then saw Manchester City or Chelsea vs Bayern Munich or Benfica.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube