Manchester City Face Goalkeeper Injury Blow Ahead of FA Cup Tie With Peterborough United

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be without first-team goalkeeper Zack Steffen for Tuesday's trip to Peterborough United in the Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

City, who came from behind to thrash Fulham 4-1 in the previous round to set-up Tuesday's tie against Championship strugglers Peterborough, are set to face a goalkeeping dilemma ahead of the clash.

The Blues will travel to the Weston Homes Stadium in midweek, with Manchester City coming up against The Posh for just the second time ever, having previously met in the FA Cup in 1981.

Ahead of Tuesday's trip to Cambridgeshire, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he will be without goalkeeper Zack Steffen, with the US international ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The 26 year-old, who made his Manchester City debut in September 2020, has made seven FA Cup appearances since signing for the Blues in 2019, for an estimated $7 million.

Zack Steffen has made 19 appearances in total for Manchester City across all competitions, and in November 2021, signed a new four-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

The US international has started in both FA Cup wins over Swindon and Fulham already this season, while Steffen also played in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig in December, as well as August's Community Shield defeat to Leicester.

Asked whether the American would be able to feature in midweek, Pep Guardiola said, "[Zack Steffen] not yet, still in the gym, had a problem with his shoulder which is difficult for goalkeepers. We will decide the goalkeeper tomorrow."

Zack Steffen's absence paves the way for Ederson to feature in the FA Cup for the first time since a semi-final defeat to Arsenal in 2020, while Pep Guardiola could also hand veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson a second Manchester City start.

Another option for Pep Guardiola is youngster Cieran Slicker, who was named on the bench for Saturday's 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

