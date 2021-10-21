Man City Fan Hospitalised Following Group Assault After Champions League Clash in Belgium

Following the match in Bruges, several reports surfaced indicating that a 63-year-old Manchester City fan was assaulted by a group of Club Brugge supporters after the game and was left hospitalised in Belgium.

The victim of the assault is understood to be 'in a serious condition’, and owing to the attack which has been described as ‘sustained and violent’, Manchester City are liaising with Belgian police as they look to investigate the matter.

READ MORE: The focus of Raheem Sterling amid doubts over future revealed

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

As reported by Telegraph, a 63-year-old man - named locally as Guido - is believed to have been ‘set upon by a gang of Club Brugge supporters in a car park’, and local outlets have suggested that the man is ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital.

The Telegraph has also relayed quotes from Belgian outlet HLN, who have transcribed comments from an eyewitness of the assault - who the report notes ‘appears to be the victim’s son Jurgen’.

“We visited him last night and he is in a coma. His condition is critical. His brain is damaged, and the doctors haven't given us too much hope. We hope he gets through, but the chance is very slim that it will happen completely unscathed.”

“We've been going to matches in England and Europe for years and we've never had a problem. Now we go to one match in Belgium, and he is left for dead. Do have respect for each other. I am not a Club Brugge fan and I have been shouting in the stadium that their fans should shut up, but when the match is over you have to respect each other.”

“That also happens in England: there we walk before and after the match between the fans of other teams. That's possible there. Why not here? This must be pointed out. There has to be respect again. Please stop this behaviour.”

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte provides insight into Phil Foden relationship

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares development of City starlet to cooking

In response to the assault, Manchester City released an official club statement addressing the situation and have noted, ‘Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear reports of an attack on one of our supporters after the Champions League game in Bruges last night.’

The club added, ‘We are currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information.'

'Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian based supporter, who remains in hospital.’

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra