'I would like to play with Messi' - Bernardo Silva opens up on his future
Nathan Allen
Footballers come in two varieties; those who have played with Lionel Messi, and those who wish they had. Bernardo Silva is no exception to this rule, and in a recent interview with Què T'hi Jugues, he spoke about dreams of one day linking up with the man many call the best footballer ever.
"I would like to play with [Lionel] Messi and be able to say that I have played with the two best players in the world, but it's a complicated matter" said the winger, who is referring to the times he's shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo on international duty.
A 'complicated matter' could refer to a number of things. First, both Messi and Silva primarily play as right-sided wingers, but both are versatile. Then there's the matter of actually forcing a move to another top club, something not many City players seem motivated to do.
Silva has played 138 times for City in all competitions, scoring 29 times.
