'I would like to play with Messi' - Bernardo Silva opens up on his future

Footballers come in two varieties; those who have played with Lionel Messi, and those who wish they had. Bernardo Silva is no exception to this rule, and in a recent interview with Què T'hi Jugues, he spoke about dreams of one day linking up with the man many call the best footballer ever.

"I would like to play with [Lionel] Messi and be able to say that I have played with the two best players in the world, but it's a complicated matter" said the winger, who is referring to the times he's shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo on international duty.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

A 'complicated matter' could refer to a number of things. First, both Messi and Silva primarily play as right-sided wingers, but both are versatile. Then there's the matter of actually forcing a move to another top club, something not many City players seem motivated to do.

Silva has played 138 times for City in all competitions, scoring 29 times.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

