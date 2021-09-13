Man City FIFA 22 Trailer Reveals Ruben Dias and John Stones Ratings

A new trailer released by Manchester City on Monday morning has revealed the ratings of the club's primary central defensive partnership from last season.

As we count down to the launch of FIFA 22 across all consoles across the globe, EA Sports and Manchester City are beginning to tease content and player ratings on social platforms this week.

The full ratings of Manchester City are expected to be released in the coming hours and days, and ahead of the full release, the Premier League champions have confirmed the base ratings of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

The video launched across Manchester City's social platforms has highlighted Ruben Dias and John Stones' initial reactions to their base ratings, after a staggeringly impressive season from the duo that saw them drive the club to a third Premier League title in four seasons.

As seen in the video, Ruben Dias - who was signed by the club one year ago - has received an 87 rating; representing a major upgrade from his 81 rating of FIFA 21.

As for John Stones - who stood on an 80 base rating in the last edition of the FIFA franchise, the England international has seen an upgrade of +3 to an 83 rating.

The reaction of Manchester City supporters on social media has been one of confusion in regards to the rating of the latter - whom many feel is deserving of a much higher base rating following his last season.

