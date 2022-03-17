Manchester City Finalising Plans for 2022 USA Pre-Season Tour With Texas Mooted as Possible Destination

Plans for a 2022 pre-season tour are currently being finalised by Manchester City, according to a new report from the Mail, with the USA eyed as the destination of choice.

In recent seasons, the pre-season period has been hampered by a range of travel restrictions and Covid concerns as a result of the largely ongoing pandemic that is striking all corners of the globe.

As a direct result, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola were forced into putting together their match preparations for the ongoing season via a pre-season schedule at the club's academy base in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola's squad played a total of three matches, against Championship opposition in Preston North End, Barnsley, and Blackpool at the club's Academy Stadium opposite the Etihad Stadium.

However, preparations for the 2022/2023 campaign could mark the return to total normality for Manchester City, as plans are being finalised to take the squad and playing staff to the USA for a pre-season tour.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire This is according to the information of Jack Gaughan at the Daily Mail, who reports that Manchester City officials are currently in the process of finalising a pre-season trip to the USA in July, with the trip to last around a week. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The Mail report that Manchester City are planning two pre-season friendlies over in the States during the month of July, with Texas mooted as one possible destination for the summer. While the trip is expected to last around a week, Jack Gaughan reports that the final plans and the overall itinerary could hinge on the club's involvement in the 2022 Community Shield. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It is explained that should Manchester City not be involved in the traditional curtain-raiser to the new season - and that would happen if the club fail to win the Premier League or the FA Cup, or finish below second-place if both trophies are taken home by the same team - then the trip could last longer.

It had been previously expected that Manchester City would travel to Abu Dhabi during January as part of a warm weather training camp mid-season, however such plans were scrapped due to growing concerns around the risk of Covid-19 infecting Pep Guardiola's squad and backroom staff.

For now, the focus will remain very much on the on-field events, with the club engulfed in an intense Premier League title race with Liverpool, an FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon, and a Champions League campaign.

