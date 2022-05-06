Skip to main content

Manchester City First-Team Coach Set to Leave Club at the End of the Season

It has been confirmed that Manchester City first-team coach Carlos Vicens will be leaving the club at the end of the 2021/2022 season, to take on a managerial role in the Netherlands.

As per an official statement from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, Manchester City first-team coach Carlos Vicens will be taking over as the side's head coach in the summer of 2022.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had promoted Carlos Vicens - who was the U18s head coach at the time - to his first-team set-up last summer, to primarily work on set-pieces and to provide a link to the academy.

A statement from the Eredivisie side on Friday afternoon read, "Carlos Vicens will succeed Frank Wormuth as head coach of Heracles Almelo this summer."

"The Spanish coach comes over from Manchester City where he is currently assistant coach. Vicens signs a contract in Almelo until mid-2024."

Heracles Almelo's technical director Tim Gilissen is quoted as stating, "We are pleased to present Carlos as the new head coach. With Carlos we are bringing in a trainer who stands for attacking and well-groomed football from a clear organisation."

In the many conversations we got to know Carlos as a passionate and ambitious trainer. We have tested his ideas about playing style, team development, intensity and developing individual players against our vision and this is a good match."

Gilissen continued, "Ultimately, we think we have a head coach in Carlos who fits well with our club and who pursues the same ambitions: playing attractive football, developing players and competing for places six to ten in the Eredivisie."

Speaking recently on the success of Manchester City's set-pieces, Pep Guardiola explained, “This is the best season so far for corners and free-kicks, offensively – the best. They (Carlos Vicens and Carles Planchart) are doing an incredible job in this. So consistent and so clear. But still I have the feeling we can do better."

Speaking specifically of Vicens, Guardiola has recently explained, "Carlos (Vicens) has made it so simple and clear for the players."

Heracles Almelo close their official statement by stating that as both they and Manchester City are in 'an important phase of the season', Carlos Vicens will be officially presented as their manager after the current season. 

